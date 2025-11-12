Ran Kurup Joins Minio To Accelerate Corporate Strategic Growth

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MinIO, the data foundation for Enterprise AI, today announced the appointment of Ran Kurup as Chief Corporate Development Officer. In this newly created role, Kurup will lead MinIO's global strategic growth initiatives, including geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and other investment strategies designed to extend the company's leadership in enterprise AI data infrastructure.

Kurup joins MinIO from Intel Capital, where he played a central role in supporting high-growth companies across AI, data infrastructure, and enterprise technology. His extensive experience in driving operational scale for a wide range and quantity of investments positions him to advance MinIO's long-term growth objectives.

“Ran's appointment underscores MinIO's commitment to executing a disciplined and expansive growth strategy,” said Garima Kapoor, Co-founder and Co-CEO of MinIO.“As we continue to scale globally, his experience at the intersection of technology investment and enterprise transformation will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of our market expansion.”

Kurup's focus will be on accelerating MinIO's strategic growth roadmap as demand continues to rise for its exascale, AI-ready data store. MinIO enables enterprises to modernize their data infrastructure and power AI initiatives with a secure, sovereign, and infinitely scalable foundation that spans from edge to core to cloud.

“MinIO occupies a unique position in the enterprise data ecosystem,” said Ran Kurup, Chief Corporate Development Officer at MinIO.“The company's ability to enable customers to own and infinitely scale the data layer that powers their AI applications is unmatched in the market. With its momentum, accelerated scale, and clear strategic vision, MinIO is exceptionally well positioned for continued growth and leadership in the AI sector.”

In February 2025, MinIO reported it is operating profitably, it achieved 149% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth over the last two years, with momentum in Exascale AI customer deployments picking up. The company continues to expand its global footprint as enterprises and government organizations adopt MinIO's AIStor platform to support large-scale data and AI workloads.

About MinIO

MinIO is the data foundation for enterprise AI. Built for exascale performance and limitless scale, MinIO AIStor delivers a secure, sovereign, and AI-ready data store that spans from edge to core to cloud. With rampant adoption across the Fortune 100 and 500, MinIO is redefining how organizations and government agencies store, manage, and mobilize all of their data in the AI era. MinIO is backed by Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Dell Technologies, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2 and others.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink