Insight Launches Insight AI, A New Way To Achieve AI Outcomes

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) today announced the launch of Insight AI, a comprehensive suite of services and expertise designed to address the most common barriers to value realisation. Insight AI offers clients a pragmatic approach - a clear roadmap from ideation to ROI - with the expertise, the tools, and the delivery engine clients need to get beyond vision and experimentation.

“We're not new to AI - but we are introducing a new way to execute with AI,” said Joyce Mullen, President and CEO, Insight.“After helping clients across industries navigate AI and as we transform our own business from the inside out, we've learned what matters when starting an AI journey. For example, we've created an AI tool to simplify the discovery process of an engagement, saving clients money and getting to value faster. And Inspire11 - our most recent acquisition - has proprietary processes that make this even more meaningful, ensuring success is measured by client outcomes.”

Insight AI is purpose-built to eliminate the traditional bottlenecks of enterprise AI - high costs, long timelines, and misalignment with business priorities. Unlike traditional consulting engagements, Insight AI uses intelligent tooling and pre-built accelerators to give clients a strategic head start alongside proof of value from day zero.

This strategic approach combines significant capital investment, the deep technical and business expertise gained through the acquisitions of NWT, Amdaris, and most recently Inspire11, and Insight's own experience in applying AI to its internal operations-re-engineering processes, reskilling teams, and aligning technology investments directly with business value. This powerful combination translates into a client-ready methodology that helps organisations build pragmatic roadmaps, accelerate time-to-value, and achieve a clear return on their AI investments.

Acceleration through Rapid AI

At the heart of the new practice is Rapid AI, Insight's accelerated methodology that helps organisations move from AI ideation to a working proof-of-concept in 5 business days or less.



This low-risk, high-impact programme addresses common business challenges, including "discovery fatigue" and investment uncertainty.

The Rapid AI approach provides the clarity and data-driven evidence needed to secure stakeholder alignment and validate ROI. By delivering a demonstrable AI prototype and a strategic path to full-scale deployment, it ensures that AI initiatives are primed for successful implementation.

“Our Rapid AI approach starts with deeply understanding the business challenges and opportunities,” said Adrian Gregory, President Insight EMEA.“We then get to work fast with Forward Deployed Engineers building rapid solutions ready to go into production build. This opens up a new way of thinking about business and the possibilities to better connect with clients, drive intelligent growth, be more efficient and get there more quickly."

“Partnering with Amdaris, an Insight company, has accelerated our AI journey and transformed our operations,” said Chris Standeven, Managing Director, FirstPoint Logistics.“Together we've implemented agentic Conversational AI that now manages supplier and driver communications - chasing updates, resolving issues, and onboarding new suppliers. It's reduced our team's workload by around 30%, allowing us to focus on service excellence.

“We've also introduced AI-powered Dynamic Pricing, which automatically calculates optimal job rates based on live factors like distance, demand, and availability. This gives our customers more accurate, fair pricing and helps them save money while improving efficiency across the board. Amdaris/Insight have been a true partner - combining deep technical expertise with a clear understanding of how AI can create real impact in offering service excellence for our client base.”

Addressing EMEA Adoption Gap

According to Insight's newly released EMEA AI Report, 71 per cent of organisations across the region remain stalled in pilot or experimental AI phases, struggling to convert potential into true competitive advantage. While confidence in autonomous AI is on the rise-57 per cent of organisations now report being“very confident” in its reliability-proof-of-concept projects alone are not enough to reshape the business landscape.

Insight AI directly tackles this execution gap by uniting the following elements into one integrated framework designed for measurable ROI:



Strategic advisory

AI-forward engineering Delivery accelerators

“AI is no longer just a competitive advantage-it's becoming a competitive necessity,” said Adrian Gregory, President Insight EMEA.“The organisations that win will be those that can connect vision to value quickly and responsibly. Insight AI helps them do exactly that.”

