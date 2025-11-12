Corpay Cross-Border Named The Official FX Partner For BLAST

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement with the BLAST, a global competitive entertainment company with a mission to bring mega entertainment to the world, taking esports, gaming and other new competitive formats to the next level. Under the agreement, Corpay will serve as their Official Foreign Exchange Partner.

Through this partnership, BLAST will be able to use Corpay Cross-Border's innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure in their daily operations. They'll also benefit from Corpay's award-winning platform, which allows for seamless global payment management from a single point of access.

“Corpay is thrilled to be named the Official FX Partner for BLAST, a true pioneer in the world of esports,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.“This partnership marks another major milestone in the evolution of Corpay's global partnership program and represents our entry into the dynamic esports industry. We're confident that BLAST and its network of partners will benefit from Corpay's industry-leading cross-border payment and currency risk management solutions. We look forward to supporting BLAST and contributing to the continued global growth of esports.”

"As BLAST continues to expand our global footprint, working with Corpay as our Official FX Partner ensures we can operate efficiently across borders and currencies,” said Leo Matlock, Chief Business Officer at BLAST.“Their expertise and innovative payment solutions will help support our growing portfolio of international events and partnerships, and we're proud to be their chosen partner as they enter the esports space alongside their sporting and entertainment partners.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit .

About BLAST

BLAST is a global competitive entertainment company with a mission to bring mega entertainment to the world, taking esports, gaming and other new competitive formats to the next level.

BLAST is famous for pioneering the esports category through stunning high production quality, big creative ideas and game changing fan-first moments. Bringing together the biggest teams and brightest superstars to fight it out for glory and big-money-multi-million-dollar prize pools in the world's biggest arenas from London and Singapore to Austin and Rio.

BLAST has offices in Copenhagen (HQ), London, Berlin, Mumbai and soon to be New York City. The company is currently working with world-leading game publishers Epic Games, Valve, KRAFTON and Ubisoft to produce, market and deliver esports for popular titles Rocket League, Fortnite, Rainbow Six, PUBG, Dota2 and Counter-Strike 2.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc.

