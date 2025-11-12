Global Airline Reliability Improves In October, Led By Asia-Pacific As North America Faces Operational Pressures Cirium...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cirium, the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics, has published its October 2025 On-Time Performance (OTP) Report, covering more than 370,000 flights with 99.8% global coverage. The data indicates a 26% reduction in global cancellations compared with September, reflecting improved operational stability across the commercial aviation network. The results also highlight distinct regional dynamics shaping airline performance worldwide.

Asia-Pacific carriers led the recovery, cutting flight cancellations by 43% as airlines across Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines strengthened network performance and capacity. Notably, the world's top-performing airports in October - Harbin Taiping and Changchun Longjia in China, and Kaohsiung International in Taiwan - were all located in the region, underscoring its continued operational gains and steady recovery momentum.

North American operations showed greater operational strain, with flight cancellations rising by about 12.6% month over month. The uptick reflects ongoing air traffic management constraints, staffing pressures, and localized weather variability that continued to test network resilience across the United States and Canada. Despite these challenges, WestJet led On-Time Performance rankings in the region, followed by Delta Air Lines and Air Canada, marking the first time in months that both Canadian carriers have ranked among the top three, a sign of growing operational consistency.

Top-performing airlines and airports in October 2025:



The Global airline leader: Aeromexico – 91.76% on-time arrivals

Regional airline leaders:

Philippine Airlines (Asia-Pacific, 86.37%), WestJet (North America, 84.66%), SAS (Europe, 84.43%), Aeromexico (Latin America, 91.76%), Royal Jordanian (Middle East & Africa, 95.51%)

Top performing Airports: Harbin Taiping International (Asia-Pacific, 95.74%), Changchun Longjia International (Asia-Pacific, 95.91%), and Kaohsiung International (Asia-Pacific, 94.22%).

“October's results highlight meaningful progress in operational reliability worldwide, even as regional trends continue to diverge,” said Mike Malik, Chief Marketing Officer at Cirium.“Asia-Pacific remains on an upward trajectory, with airlines and major Chinese airports steadily improving on-time performance. In North America, Canadian carriers stood out once again-proving that disciplined operations and data-driven decision-making can sustain reliability, even under pressure. Cirium's insights continue to underscore where excellence in performance truly leads the industry.”

The full October 2025 On-Time Performance Report, including detailed rankings and regional analysis, is available at Cirium.

