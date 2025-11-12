403
Invitation Homes Signal 12/11: Earnings Confirm Downside
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $27.69 (an intra-day low that touched the mid-range of its bearish price channel) and $28.86 (an intra-day high before a minor pullback).Market Index Analysis
- Invitation Homes (INVH) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. This index rides the AI wave up and down, but bearish catalysts are strengthening. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 Index turned bullish with a descending trendline.
- The INVH D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action between its descending 38.2% and 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator turned bullish but remains below its descending trendline. The average bullish trading volumes are decreasing, with spikes in bearish trading volumes. INVH is descending as the S&P 500 Index grinds higher, a significant bearish trading signal.
- INVH Entry Level: Between $27.69 and $28.86 INVH Take Profit: Between $22.46 and $23.15 INVH Stop Loss: Between $29.72 and $31.33 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.58
