EUR/USD Analysis: Bearish Control Awaits Signals (Chart)
- Overall Trend:: Bearish Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1530 – 1.1480 – 1.1400 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1600 – 1.1690 – 1.1770
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1480 with a target of 1.1700 and a stop-loss at 1.1400. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1700 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop-loss at 1.1780.
The scenario of a decline in the Euro/Dollar via trusted trading company platforms is the most prominent for the price performance on the daily chart above. The psychological level of 1.1500 will remain an important supporter for the bears' control over the trend, thus setting the stage for stronger downward breakouts, until technical indicators reach strongly oversold levels. Currently, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around a reading of 48, below the neutral line, which confirms the downward momentum. At the same time, the MACD indicator lines have paused their upward turn, awaiting positive momentum or a strong return to the bearish path. The support levels of 1.1520 and 1.1460 will remain legitimate targets for the bears if the pressure factors on the Euro/Dollar price continue.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe scenario of a Euro/Dollar rally in the coming days on the same daily timeframe requires a move towards the psychological resistance of 1.1800. Otherwise, trading the Euro against the Dollar will steadily lean downward. Keep in mind that investor sentiment will only be strongly affected if the US government shutdown is ended; otherwise, the Euro/Dollar price will remain in its current range until further notice Tips:Beware of currency price movements in narrow ranges for several trading sessions in a row, as this is technically followed by a strong movement in one of the two directions, depending on the influencing factors.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? We've made a list of the best forex trading platforms for beginners worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment