This Dubai Startup Raised $700K To Disrupt A $55B Market

While giants like VFS Global and BLS International process millions of visa applications annually through legacy systems, a Dubai-founded startup is betting that AI-native infrastructure can carve out a lucrative niche in the $13.87 billion global visa services market-projected to hit $55 billion by 2034 at 16.6% CAGR.

Visarun, founded in 2024 by Vladimir Indjikian and Alena Iakina, just closed a $700,000 pre-seed round from Swiss and UAE-based angels. The funding will accelerate platform development, scale the sales team, and fuel expansion across GCC, India, and China-markets where 41% of the workforce are migrants requiring continuous visa processing.

The Market Opportunity Nobody's Capitalizing On

Here's the arbitrage: while VFS Global (19% market share) and BLS International (14% share) dominate government contracts for walk-in visa centers, the B2B enterprise segment remains wildly underserved. Corporate clients-especially mid-market companies with 100-1,000 employees-are stuck between overpriced boutique immigration law firms and clunky legacy travel agencies.

Visarun identified a $28 billion business visa segment where companies waste 600+ hours annually on manual coordination. Their research shows 37% of applications face delays due to documentation errors, costing enterprises tens of thousands in missed opportunities and last-minute travel changes.

The total addressable market? Companies managing international mobility across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, and China-regions accounting for over 280 million international trips annually.

Product Differentiation in a Crowded Space

While competitors are retrofitting AI onto decades-old infrastructure, Visarun built an AI-native platform from day one. The core product includes three proprietary innovations:

1. Visa Approval Probability Calculator - Machine learning model trained on historical visa data predicts approval likelihood pre-submission. No competitor offers real-time risk assessment at this granularity.

2. AI Interview Simulation - Three-minute virtual consulate interviews with real-time feedback. Reduces rejection rates by preparing applicants for actual questioning patterns.

3. Smart Visa Route System - Algorithmic pathway optimization based on destination, citizenship, travel dates, and approval probability. Think: Waze for visa applications.

The platform processes 10,000+ applications monthly while reducing manual labor by 70%-a unit economics story that scales beautifully as volume increases.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

The thesis is compelling: visa processing is moving from offline to digital at breakneck speed. 65% of applicants now prefer digital submissions, 52% use mobile apps, and 40% of applications are biometric-based. The COVID recovery accelerated digitization by 3-5 years.

Visarun's technical moat includes proprietary LLM models for document analysis, computer vision for automated verification, and custom-trained language models for cross-validating applicant data. Co-founder Alena Iakina, serving as CCO, brings deep expertise in ML-powered verification systems.

Current traction metrics signal product-market fit:



Processing capacity: 10K applications/month

Labor reduction: 70% vs. traditional workflows

Target expansion: 5 markets (UAE, KSA, Qatar, India, China) Integration partnerships: Corporate tools (Notion, JIRA, CRM)

The Competitive Landscape

Legacy players (VFS Global, BLS) have government relationships but move slowly. VFS recently partnered with Together AI (September 2025) to add AI capabilities-validating Visarun's thesis but showing incumbents are 18+ months behind.

Traditional visa agencies (Trawex, Systrix) offer basic automation without predictive intelligence or end-to-end workflows.

Immigration law firms (Fragomen, Newland Chase) focus on complex legal cases, not operational automation for routine business/tourist visas.

Visarun occupies the whitespace: AI-first, enterprise-grade, self-service platform for companies that need scale without legal complexity.

Growth Strategy & Next Milestones

The go-to-market strategy targets two segments simultaneously:

Enterprise Direct: Companies with $1B+ revenue, 1,000+ employees. Pain points: compliance, cost reduction, HR automation. Decision-makers: VP HR, COO, Procurement Directors.

Travel Agency Partnerships: White-label solutions for mid-size agencies ($10M+ revenue) seeking competitive differentiation through integrated visa experiences.

With fresh capital, the team is building out sales infrastructure and pursuing strategic integrations with HR platforms and travel management systems. The roadmap includes expanding AI agent capabilities for comprehensive process management.

The Bigger Picture

As remote work and global talent mobility accelerate, visa processing becomes critical infrastructure for distributed companies. The market is bifurcating: governments want security and efficiency; enterprises want predictability and automation.

Visarun's bet? AI-native platforms will capture the enterprise segment while legacy players remain stuck serving government contracts. In a market growing 16%+ annually, there's room for a category-defining challenger.

For founders watching this space: the visa processing industry is ripe for disruption, massively fragmented, and desperately needs modern software infrastructure. Visarun just put down a marker.

