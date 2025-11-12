No Helmet On Italian Ski Slopes? You Could Face A Fine



Deutsch de Wer auf der Skipiste keinen Helm trägt, muss zahlen Original Read more: Wer auf der Skipiste keinen Helm trägt, muss z

Français fr Sur les pistes de ski italiennes, le port du casque devient obligatoire Read more: Sur les pistes de ski italiennes, le port du casque devient obliga Italiano it Chi non indossa il casco sulle piste da sci dovrà pagare Read more: Chi non indossa il casco sulle piste da sci dovrà p

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Helmets are now compulsory in Italy – and those who hit the slopes without one could face a fine. This content was published on November 12, 2025 - 11:00 2 minutes SRF

For most winter sports enthusiasts, helmets have long been as essential as gloves. Until now, wearing one was a personal choice, but it will be mandatory in all Italian ski resorts from November 1.

External Content

The change stems from a new sports law. Nobody is exempt: whether skier, snowboarder or sledger – all must wear a helmet. Those who fail to comply risk a fine of up to €150 (CHF140). Repeat offenders could even be banned from the slopes, says Diego Clara of Dolomiti Superski, an association of 12 ski resorts in Italy.

Clara believes enforcement will rarely be necessary, as helmets have become the norm.“I ski a lot during the winter season,” he says.“Out of around 50 people on the piste, maybe two don't wear a helmet. Around 95% to 97% already do.”

Enforcement challenges

To raise awareness, ski resorts are already promoting the new rule on their websites, says Clara. However, ski lift operators will not be enforcing the law themselves.“If someone comes to the lift without a helmet, we have no power to stop them,” he explains.“That will likely be handled by law enforcement officers on the slopes – security or rescue staff – who will check and hold people accountable if necessary.”

No similar rule in Switzerland

In Switzerland, there are currently no plans to make helmets compulsory.“We at the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention are not calling for such a requirement. We know that around 95% of people in Switzerland already wear a helmet – in other words, almost everyone who skis,” says Christoph Leibundgut of the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention.

Helmets will be compulsory on the ski slopes in Italy from November 1. But if you turn up at the lift without a helmet, the first thing that happens is: nothing. Keystone / Matthias Bein/

Most skiers and snowboarders are aware of the clear safety benefits.“You mustn't forget: a helmet can prevent about a third of head injuries,” notes Leibundgut.

Making helmet use mandatory would also mean monitoring compliance, which would require considerable effort, he adds.“In reality, almost everyone wears one anyway. Those who don't wear a helmet stand out – and perhaps they'll wear one next time.”

Translated from German using DeepL/amva

Popular Stories Most Discussed

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....