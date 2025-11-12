Canton Zurich Population Growth To Slow

The Statistical Office of the Canton of Zurich anticipates three possible developments, as detailed in a press release issued on Wednesday. In the medium scenario, the canton's population will grow to 1.9 million by 2055. If growth is slower, the figure will rise to 1.7 million. If growth is strong, the figure could rise to 2.2 million.

Although immigration from abroad remains the main driver of future population growth, all three scenarios assume that net international migration will weaken slightly in the long term, according to the report. At the same time, slightly more people are expected to move from the canton of Zurich to other cantons than vice versa.

According to the Statistical Office of the Canton of Zurich, the birth surplus – i.e. the difference between births and deaths – only makes a small contribution to population growth. It will continue to decrease in the future, they say.

In the coming years, the population in the canton of Zurich will continue to age. This means that the number of retired people will grow faster than that of younger age groups, as the press release explains.

The ageing process is particularly pronounced in rural regions such as the Oberland or the Knonaueramt, it continues. The highest average age in 2055 is expected to be in the Oberland, Weinland and Pfannenstiel.

According to the reference scenario, the average age in these regions will be over 46 years – significantly higher than the cantonal average of 44.8 years. The population in the city of Zurich will remain the youngest.

