Huge Potential For Swiss 3D Landslide Simulation Model

The instrument, while still in the development phase, correctly determined the extent of the one that buried Blatten on May 28. Now scientists are using it to simulate possible landslides at a dozen other locations in Switzerland.

One such site is Bim spitze Stei, a rock outcrop on an unstable mountainside overlooking the Oeschinensee lake to the south, near Kandersteg, Johan Gaume, a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH) and the SLF, told Keystone-ATS. Together with colleagues, he developed the new model.

At the popular Alpine resort of Kandersteg, villagers live with the threat of the nearby Spitzer Stein mountain tumbling down.