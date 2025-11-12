Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Launches Biometric Identity Card Consultation

2025-11-12 02:09:59
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The new Swiss biometric identity card should be in circulation by the end of 2026. The Federal Council has put the revision of the relevant ordinances out for consultation until February 28. This content was published on November 12, 2025 - 12:58 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
The new identity document, announced last June by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), will be equipped with a microchip containing two fingerprints and a facial image, just like the current Swiss biometric passport, the government recalled in a note today.

Obtaining the new card – considered by the authorities to be even more secure against misuse – will remain optional, the government pointed out. Citizens will therefore be free to choose whether to apply for it with or without a microchip, depending on their needs.

