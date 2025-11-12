Switzerland Launches Biometric Identity Card Consultation

The new identity document, announced last June by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), will be equipped with a microchip containing two fingerprints and a facial image, just like the current Swiss biometric passport, the government recalled in a note today.

Obtaining the new card – considered by the authorities to be even more secure against misuse – will remain optional, the government pointed out. Citizens will therefore be free to choose whether to apply for it with or without a microchip, depending on their needs.

