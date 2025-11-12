Switzerland To Raise Maximum Civil Defence Age To 40

The Federal Council has implemented this measure to increase the number of civil defence personnel as of this date. Civil defence is already understaffed today.

The increase in the civil defence age removes the reduction to 36 years of age in 2021 at team level and for non-commissioned officers, as announced by the Federal Council on Wednesday regarding the implementation of the partial revision of the Civil Protection and Civil Defence Act (CPA).

This will increase the pool of people who have already completed their military service. The transitional period granted to the cantons to implement the lower age limit until the end of 2025 will therefore also be cancelled.

Parliament adopted the partial revision in March. This comprises two parts. In order to quickly address the acute shortage, the Federal Council is now bringing the second part into force in 2026. In addition to age, this part regulates education and training as well as research in the coordinated medical service.

It also deals with the coordination of transport. It specifies which agencies are responsible for planning, preparing and managing incidents. At the same time, the Federal Council is enshrining in law the emergency meeting points for the population that have already been introduced by the cantons.

Civil defence suffers from a lack of personnel. The target figure for the nationwide target level is 72,000 members. However, according to the Federal Council, civil defence only had 57,000 members at the beginning of 2025.

With around 4,000 new recruits per year, the actual number of civil defence personnel is likely to be just 50,000 by 2030. Without an increase in the number, this would result in a reduction in services.

The first part of the partial revision of the BZG contains the obligation of civilian service members to perform civil defence duties. It is expected to come into force on 1 January 2027 because it requires an amendment to the ordinance law.

Swiss men must join civil defence if they are not performing military or civilian service.

