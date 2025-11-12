Remains Of Swiss Alpinist Found After 30 Years
Climbers in canton Valais discovered the human remains on October 15, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Wednesday. The police used a helicopter to recover the remains and personal belongings at the site.
The public prosecutor's office then opened an investigation.
Two alpinists disappeared in this area on November 4, 1994. One of the two people was found in 2000. With the discovery of the second alpinist, the disappearance of the two men has now been fully clarified, the police wrote.
The man found is a Swiss national born in 1969.More More Climate solutions More human remains and objects emerge as glaciers retreat
This content was published on Aug 22, 2022 Switzerland's melting glaciers have revealed more unexpected, macabre secrets this summer: human remains and plane wreckage trapped in the ice.Read more: More human remains and objects emerge as glaciers re
