Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Embraer Takes Aircraft To Dubai Airshow


2025-11-12 02:09:24
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Brazilian planemaker Embraer will take part as an exhibitor at the aviation industry event Dubai Airshow 2025, taking place from November 17 to 21 at Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates. At the exhibition, Embraer will present for the first time the demonstration KC-390 Millennium with its new livery, as well as the E195-E2 commercial jet and the E190F passenger jet converted into a freighter aircraft.

“We are excited to return to the Dubai Airshow and showcase our modern portfolio to such a strategic market. Embraer is experiencing strong sales momentum across all business segments, and we see significant opportunities in the region. The event is a great platform to drive new sales and expand our network of customers, partners, and other industry participants,” said Embraer's President and CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto, in a statement released by the company.

Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer subsidiary, will be part of the company's booth at spaces A63-64 of the show. According to an Embraer statement, this reinforces the company's commitment and presence in the Middle East. The subsidiary develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and urban air mobility infrastructure. Earlier this month, Eve announced an agreement with Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications to accelerate the preparation of the ecosystem needed for eVTOL operations in the region.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Embraer

The post Embraer takes aircraft to Dubai Airshow appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

MENAFN12112025000213011057ID1110334484



Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search