Embraer Takes Aircraft To Dubai Airshow

São Paulo – The Brazilian planemaker Embraer will take part as an exhibitor at the aviation industry event Dubai Airshow 2025, taking place from November 17 to 21 at Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates. At the exhibition, Embraer will present for the first time the demonstration KC-390 Millennium with its new livery, as well as the E195-E2 commercial jet and the E190F passenger jet converted into a freighter aircraft.

“We are excited to return to the Dubai Airshow and showcase our modern portfolio to such a strategic market. Embraer is experiencing strong sales momentum across all business segments, and we see significant opportunities in the region. The event is a great platform to drive new sales and expand our network of customers, partners, and other industry participants,” said Embraer's President and CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto, in a statement released by the company.

Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer subsidiary, will be part of the company's booth at spaces A63-64 of the show. According to an Embraer statement, this reinforces the company's commitment and presence in the Middle East. The subsidiary develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and urban air mobility infrastructure. Earlier this month, Eve announced an agreement with Bahrain's Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications to accelerate the preparation of the ecosystem needed for eVTOL operations in the region.

