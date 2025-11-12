Panama Authorizes Contracts To Repair Rain Damage In Boquete

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Cabinet Council approved two resolutions, No. 127-25 and No. 128-25, which authorize the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) to sign, through an exceptional procedure, the contracts to address the damage caused by the rains that occurred at the beginning of October in Boquete. The first contract is with the company Constructora NFL, SA, for the project“Comprehensive solution of critical points in Palmira and Los Naranjos, Boquete”, for the sum of $6,051,423.68 (includes ITBMS). The second contract is with Bocas Generation Company Inc., for the project“Comprehensive solution for the improvement of the storm water system of the town of Bajo Boquete”, for the sum of $11,253,303.83 (includes ITBMS).

Both contracts were awarded below the reference price. These works aim to restore road safety, functionality and structural stability to the roads affected by the intense rains of October 2025, in more than 16 critical points, under an immediate and specialized intervention. This technical response includes the stabilization of slopes through geotechnical solutions, the rehabilitation of roads and the construction or replacement of drainage works (pipes, ditches and hydraulic boxes), to improve the capacity for evacuating rainwater.

Corrective and preventive actions are aimed at preserving the integrity of the land and structures, minimizing the risk of collapse, and strengthening the resilience of the infrastructure to extreme weather events. The Ministry of Public Works explained that, due to the urgency of the situation and the possibility of further damage, the exceptional contracting procedure was used in order to accelerate road improvements and protect the safety of residents and drivers.