Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Esteban De León Case In Panama: Attorney General Gómez Asks For 'Respect For The Families Who Suffer In These Cases' -

2025-11-12 02:09:16
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama: The Public Prosecutor's Office continues the investigations into the death of Esteban De León, a case in which two citizens have already been charged with aggravated homicide and aggravated robbery, who remain under provisional detention, reported the Attorney General of the Nation, Luis Gómez Rudy. This case is currently in the formal investigation stage. Two individuals have already been apprehended, charged with aggravated homicide and aggravated robbery, and ordered to be held in pretrial detention. The investigation is ongoing,” he stated.

The prosecutor took the opportunity to urge the public to report disappearances immediately, clarifying that there is no legal waiting period for doing so. When people go missing, there is no time limit for filing a report. Contact the authorities and inform us about the disappearance. The Public Prosecutor's Office works on social media and initiates investigations on its own initiative in cases of missing persons,” explained Gómez Rudy. He also emphasized that, as soon as news of a disappearance is received, specialized units of the Public Prosecutor's Office are immediately activated to coordinate actions with the different security agencies of the country.

