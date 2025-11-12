Panama's Chamber Of Commerce Expresses Concern About Violence And Calls For Strengthened Citizen Cooperation With The Police -
According to Arias, although the figures reflect that violence is decreasing in the country compared to last year,“one death, one murder is a lot for all Panamanians.” The president of the CCIAP noted that insecurity harms the Panamanian tourism sector. The leader suggested that Panamanians should get involved in the situation and not leave the problem solely to the National Police officers. “As good citizens, we need to know how to make calls for help and how to alert the National Police so they arrive on time, because it's useless to report a dead body on the sidewalk,” Arias said. As an example, Arias suggested that citizens don't report when there's an out-of-place“pindín” (a type of small, often violent, gathering place)“where the war is coming”. “We have to help the National Police” and make sure they do their job properly, Arias told the media.
