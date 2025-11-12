Dahua Technology / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Dahua Technology Unveils Next-gen Smart City Solutions powered by Xinghan Large-scale AI Models at SCEWC 2025

12.11.2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, showcased its next-generation smart city innovations at the 2025 Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) in Barcelona. Under the theme "Together for a Sustainable Future," Dahua demonstrated how its AIoT capabilities and Xinghan Large-scale AI Models are enabling safer, more efficient, and more sustainable cities worldwide.

This year, Dahua's exhibition featured comprehensive solutions across urban safety, mobility, city governance, and ecological protection, demonstrating how intelligence and sustainability can advance together in modern city operations.

Empowering Smart Cities with Xinghan Large-scale AI Models

A standout innovation was the Xinghan Large-scale AI Models, which integrate vision, multimodal, and language intelligence. Through deep visual understanding and contextual reasoning, Xinghan enables city systems to perceive, analyze, and respond to complex urban scenarios autonomously. It supports smarter decision-making in public safety, traffic management, and environmental monitoring, transforming city operations from passive surveillance to proactive, adaptive governance.

Dahua's Urban Safety Solution integrates cameras, radars, and IoT sensors into a unified city operation center that enables real-time monitoring and rapid emergency response. It helps authorities gain a comprehensive view of city operations, from public safety to environmental indicators, supported by data-driven insights for better governance and coordination.

To tackle congestion and improve road efficiency, Dahua presented its Urban Traffic Management Solution, featuring dynamic signal control, AI-based incident detection, and advanced speed enforcement technologies. Its flagship Spotter Ultra device can monitor up to eight lanes without additional gantries, reducing infrastructure costs while improving accuracy and coverage.

In promoting green mobility, Dahua introduced intelligent bus and fleet systems equipped with active safety, blind spot detection, and fuel consumption monitoring. These solutions meet EU safety standards and support cleaner, smarter public transportation.

The company also introduced its City Governance Solution, which connects multiple modules, including urban management, emergency response, and environmental monitoring, into a unified network. With AI-enabled text-image search and large language model interaction, city operators can retrieve information and coordinate actions more efficiently, improving responsiveness and citizen services.

Another highlight was Dahua's Nature Protection Solution, which applies AI, IoT and drone-based sensing to prevent forest fires and protect biodiversity. By combining thermal imaging and intelligent analysis, it enables early detection and precise command in emergency scenarios, contributing to sustainable ecological management.

During a panel on GovTech and next-generation AI, John Li, General Manager of Government Business at Dahua Technology, emphasized: "When cities go digital, it should be about giving people better services. At Dahua, we design every solution with empathy – focusing on people's real needs, not just in technical details."

Max Huang, Project Director of Government Business, added: "With Xinghan Large-scale AI Models, city operators can better understand their cities and make them truly safer, smoother, and more sustainable."

Looking ahead, Dahua will continue to collaborate with global partners to advance digital transformation, building smarter, safer, and more livable cities for the future.

Photo -

Logo -





View original content:

12.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News