“GBC Italian Champions” Study 2025 Published Exciting New Italian Companies In Focus

Several featured companies to present at MKK on November 12–13, 2025

Italian equities attractively valued: "GBC Italian Champions" Research Study 2025 presents twelve promising companies



Italian equities offer attractive valuations compared to European peers

Themed study“GBC Italian Champions” analyzes 12 compelling small and mid-cap companies Six Italian companies from the study to present at the Munich Capital Market Conference (MKK) on November 12–13, 2025

Augsburg, November 12, 2025: The Italian capital market continues to gain momentum. The new “GBC Italian Champions 2025” Research Study, published by independent research and investment firm GBC AG, highlights how Italian small- and mid-cap stocks combine attractive valuations with strong business models and international growth potential.

The study analyzes twelve listed companies with market capitalizations ranging from EUR 30 million to over EUR 5 billion, spanning industries such as technology, industrials, lifestyle, and infrastructure. Many of these companies benefit from structural advantages like tax incentives and enhanced voting rights.

A special highlight: Six companies featured in the study – Casta Diva Group, Fine Foods, Energy, Somec, SIAV, and Franchetti – will present at the 40th Munich Capital Market Conference (MKK) on November 12–13, 2025, and will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

The full research study is available for free download:

📄 German version:

📄 English version:

SAVE THE DATE – GBC INVESTOR CONFERENCES 2025/2026 Event Date Format 40th MKK Munich Capital Market Conference November 12–13, 2025 Munich (on-site) 17th IIF International Investment Forum December 3, 2025 Online 18th IIF International Investment Forum February 25, 2026 Online 41st MKK Munich Capital Market Conference April 22–23, 2026 Munich (on-site) 19th IIF International Investment Forum May 20, 2026 Online 20th IIF International Investment Forum October 7, 2026 Online 42nd MKK Munich Capital Market Conference November 11–12, 2026 Munich (on-site) 21st IIF International Investment Forum December 9, 2026 Online

More information:

Register for online sessions:

About GBC AG

Headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, GBC AG is one of the country's leading independent research and investment firms and a trusted financing partner for SMEs. The company provides comprehensive capital market and financial advisory services, equity research, and investor conferences. Its subsidiary, GBC Kapital GmbH, complements the group's offering with corporate finance services in the areas of equity and debt capital.

Contact:

GBC AG

Phone: +49 (0)821 241133-0

