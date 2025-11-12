Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eleving Group: The Recording Of 9M 2025 Earnings Call


2025-11-12 02:08:21
Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Interim Report
Eleving Group: the recording of 9M 2025 earnings call
12.11.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
On 11 November 2025, Eleving Group organized the 9M 2025 earnings call, during which CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics presented company's unaudited consolidated financial results, provided information on recent achievements and answered participants' questions.
Eleving Group extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees. The recording of the earnings call is available here, and the presentation demonstrated during the call is available here.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 17 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,600 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elīna Dobulāne
Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
...| +371 25959447

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet:
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F, A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX
