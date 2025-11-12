Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Private Equity

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG to invest in Totalmobile, a leading provider of field service management software

12.11.2025 / 11:33 CET/CEST

Funds advised by DBAG, including DBAG Fund VIII, are to invest in Totalmobile together with Five Arrows

The transaction will further expand DBAG's exposure to the IT services and software sector

Belfast-based company Totalmobile is a global leader in field services management software

Its market environment benefits from structural growth and attractive growth rates, with additional momentum coming from the shift to cloud-based solutions Closing expected in Q1 2026 Frankfurt/Main, 12 November 2025. Funds advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (“DBAG”) have, together with Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, acquired UK company Totalmobile Limited (“Totalmobile”) from Bowmark Capital. The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026, subject to approval by the authorities. Company and market

Totalmobile was established in Belfast, UK, in 1985 and is a global leader in field services management software. More than 500,000 users rely on the company's software solutions every day. Totalmobile's approximately 900 customers use its wholly cloud-based Field First platform to optimise their processes and enhance efficiency, achieving a significant return on their investments. The company enjoys a particularly strong position in the public sector, where it serves customers from healthcare and housing as well as various emergency services. To further expand this footprint, the company is pursuing an expansive growth strategy in Australia and New Zealand. Its target core market generates double-digit growth rates and also benefits from a favourable regulatory environment, the ongoing shift to cloud-based solutions and demand for high-quality field operations. Totalmobile is ideally positioned for this growth as well as having a robust business model with a high share of recurring sales. Jannick Hunecke, member of the Board of Management, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, said:“Working closely together with Totalmobile's management team and Five Arrows, we will continue to expand Totalmobile's leading position for intelligent, connected software solutions. Following our investment in MAIT, a leading digital transformation partner for mid-market companies, this transaction is set to further expand our exposure to IT services and software. This reflects an investment logic that is firmly rooted in scaling, product depth and resilient business models.”

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) has been listed since 1985 and is one of the most renowned private equity firms in Germany. As an investor and fund advisor, DBAG traditionally focuses on mid-market companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (the“DACH” region), and especially on well-positioned companies offering growth potential. DBAG's sector focus is on manufacturers, industrial service providers and IndustryTech enterprises – businesses whose products facilitate automation, robotics and digitalisation – as well as on companies from the IT services, software, healthcare, and environment, energy and infrastructure sectors. Since 2020, DBAG has been present on the Italian market, providing its services from its office in Milan since 2021. DBAG Group's assets under management or advisory amount to approximately 2.6 billion euros. ELF Capital has expanded DBAG's range of flexible financing solutions for mid-market companies to include private debt.



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Senior Manager Investor Relations & Public Relations · Youssef Zauaghi

Untermainanlage 1 · 60329 Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Telephone +49 69 95787-363 · +49 175 7032271 (mobile)

E-mail: ... 12.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

