Mainz Biomed Showcases Innovative Cancer Detection Solutions at MEDICA 2025 BERKELEY, US and MAINZ, Germany – November 12, 2025 -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the“Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is pleased to announce its participation in MEDICA 2025, one of the world's leading healthcare trade shows, taking place from 17–20 November, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany. With over 5,000 exhibitors from 70 countries and 80,000 visitors expected, MEDICA continues to serve as a pioneering international platform for innovation, communication, and business development across the entire medical technology value chain. The event consistently sets trends for the future of global healthcare. Bringing together healthcare experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and commercial decision-makers, MEDICA features an extensive program of high-level forums, conferences, and special exhibitions. The event provides an excellent opportunity to exchange insights, explore collaborations, and strengthen relationships with key opinion leaders shaping the future of cancer prevention and molecular diagnostics. Mainz Biomed will present its current flagship product, ColoAlert®, a molecular stool-based screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer, as well as further upcoming diagnostic solutions for early-stage cancer diagnosis. Attendees are invited to visit the Company at the joint booth of Rhineland-Pfalz, located in Hall 3, E92. Please visit Mainz Biomed's official website for investors at mainzbiomed/investors/ for more information Please follow us to stay up to date:

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running its eAArly DETECT 2 clinical study in preparation for its pivotal FDA study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in blood and stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . For media inquiries MC Services AG

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“estimate”,“plan”,“outlook”, and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2025 and its mid-year report on Form 6-K filed on September 26, 2025. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

