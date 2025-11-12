KEMA Labs, a CESI Business Unit / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ensuring Reliability in the Energy Transition: KEMA Labs Supports Critical HV Projects Across Europe

MILAN, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by emerging technologies, rising demand, and the global push for sustainability. As utilities race to meet tight project deadlines, the reliability of high-voltage (HV) components becomes paramount. KEMA Labs is at the forefront of ensuring this reliability through rigorous commissioning tests that prevent costly outages and safeguard public infrastructure.

A key example is TenneT's Hollandse Kust Noord project in the Netherlands, which integrates three new North Sea wind farms into the national grid. The project features a cutting-edge transformer substation at Wijk aan Zee, where KEMA Labs conducted extensive release and HV tests. Using advanced corona discharge detection cameras, the team identified and resolved potential insulation issues across a site spanning 23 football fields. High-voltage tests were performed on 12 cable circuits using mobile Series Resonant test sets, applying voltages up to 374 kV-well above operational levels-to uncover hidden defects.

This meticulous testing ensured optimal performance and seamless integration into the 380 kV grid via the Beverwijk switching station. The success of the project highlights the importance of coordination, safety planning, and technical precision in modern energy infrastructure.

KEMA Labs also demonstrated its expertise in remote environments during the commissioning of Landsnet's 66 kV submarine cable in Iceland. Designed to enhance power transmission to Heimaey Island, the project presented unique logistical and environmental challenges. Despite the remote location and unpredictable conditions, KEMA's team executed the tests independently, ensuring the cable's integrity and supporting the island's energy resilience.

As HV grids expand globally, the demand for reliable components and qualified suppliers grows. KEMA Labs continues to play a vital role in verifying the safety and performance of critical infrastructure, helping utilities meet deadlines without compromising quality.

