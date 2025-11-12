Bulk Drug Manufacturers Seek Land Allocation For MSME Units In Kanigiri Park

MENAFN - KNN India)Members of the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMAI) submitted a representation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, seeking land allocation for bulk drug units within the MSME Park inaugurated at Kanigiri in Prakasam district.

BDMAI Joint Secretary Ramachandra Reddy Yeluri urged the State government to earmark suitable land for bulk drug MSMEs, citing difficulties faced by smaller pharmaceutical manufacturers in securing affordable land in existing bulk drug parks.

He said high land costs have limited the ability of MSME firms to set up new facilities or expand operations.

Speaking to The Hindu, Yeluri noted,“The MSMEs in bulk drug manufacturing find it difficult to acquire suitable land for establishing new facilities or expanding the existing ones due to the high costs in existing bulk drug parks.”

He added that the Chief Minister has assured support for the sector and encouraged BDMAI representatives to meet him again to discuss plans for developing dedicated bulk drug parks for MSME units in the State.

(KNN Bureau)