Govt Rolled Out Quality Control Orders To Curb Poor-Quality Imports: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to working closely with States and Union Territories to ensure the delivery of high-quality products to consumers, while addressing the second edition of Udyog Samagam 2025, organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Goyal stressed that the government is implementing Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to promote a culture of quality and curb substandard imports, citing success in sectors such as toys and plywood.

He said quality-focused regulations are strengthening domestic manufacturing and protecting consumers.

The event brought together Industry Ministers from 14 States and Union Territories, senior officials and industry representatives to review progress under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 and honour top-performing States and UTs.

The Minister encouraged States to learn from one another's best practices and strengthen third-party verification systems to ensure timely disbursement of industrial incentives.

Highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts, Goyal said strong government–industry partnerships, efficient approvals, low compliance burdens, and minimal physical interface are essential to sustained growth.

He noted that India's recent free trade agreements will protect domestic interests while opening global opportunities.

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said BRAP has evolved into one of the world's most comprehensive sub-national reform frameworks, with the 2024 cycle deepening reform implementation.

States and UTs were recognised across 25 reform areas under BRAP 2024.

Uttarakhand and Punjab emerged as top achievers across five areas, while Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh excelled in four.

Maharashtra, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were recognised in three areas, with Gujarat, Karnataka and Tripura achieving two each, and Goa and Meghalaya one each.

The BRAP assessment covered 434 reform indicators and included extensive evidence verification and national feedback, covering over 5.8 lakh businesses and more than 1.33 lakh interviews.

