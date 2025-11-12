CSIR, NICDC Sign Mou To Propel High-Tech Industrial Development Across India

MENAFN - KNN India)The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation and accelerate technology-driven industrial development across India's emerging industrial corridors.

Under the partnership, CSIR's research capabilities and innovative technologies will be leveraged to support modern industrial ecosystems aligned with national priorities, including Make in India, Startup India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The collaboration aims to facilitate the creation of R&D hubs, incubators and innovation centres within industrial smart cities to strengthen industry–academia–research linkages and nurture high-technology enterprises.

The two institutions will work together to identify and deploy advanced technologies to boost productivity, operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Key focus areas include industrial automation, biotechnology, advanced materials, renewable energy, digital manufacturing, robotics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals, scientific instrumentation, agro-processing and sustainable infrastructure.

The MoU is expected to support the development of self-reliant, innovation-driven industrial clusters and reinforce India's efforts to emerge as a global leader in high-technology manufacturing and industrial research.

(KNN Bureau)