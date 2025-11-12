Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CSIR, NICDC Sign Mou To Propel High-Tech Industrial Development Across India

CSIR, NICDC Sign Mou To Propel High-Tech Industrial Development Across India


2025-11-12 02:07:53
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 12 (KNN) The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation and accelerate technology-driven industrial development across India's emerging industrial corridors.

Under the partnership, CSIR's research capabilities and innovative technologies will be leveraged to support modern industrial ecosystems aligned with national priorities, including Make in India, Startup India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The collaboration aims to facilitate the creation of R&D hubs, incubators and innovation centres within industrial smart cities to strengthen industry–academia–research linkages and nurture high-technology enterprises.

The two institutions will work together to identify and deploy advanced technologies to boost productivity, operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Key focus areas include industrial automation, biotechnology, advanced materials, renewable energy, digital manufacturing, robotics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals, scientific instrumentation, agro-processing and sustainable infrastructure.

The MoU is expected to support the development of self-reliant, innovation-driven industrial clusters and reinforce India's efforts to emerge as a global leader in high-technology manufacturing and industrial research.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN12112025000155011030ID1110334445



KNN India

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search