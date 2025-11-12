Sale Of Immovable Property Not A Service No Service Tax Applicable Under Finance Act: Supreme Court

MENAFN - KNN India)The Supreme Court has held that the transfer of title in immovable property through a sale transaction does not amount to a“service” under the Finance Act, 1994, and therefore cannot attract service tax.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta dismissed an appeal filed by the Commissioner of Service Tax, New Delhi, upholding a 2019 ruling of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in favour of Allahabad-based Elegant Developers.

The tax authorities had sought to classify Elegant Developers as a“real estate agent” in connection with land acquisition agreements with Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL) between 2002 and 2005.

The Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI) had alleged the firm rendered taxable services relating to acquisition and development of large tracts of land in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana, and issued a show-cause notice demanding about Rs 10.28 for 2004–07.

According to the Revenue, the firm's role in procuring contiguous land parcels, ensuring title, and facilitating execution of sale deeds amounted to real estate consultancy or agency service.

However, Elegant Developers argued that it was engaged in outright purchase and resale of land on its own account, bearing the financial risk, and earning profit or loss based on price differentials - not on commission, fee or consultancy.

Affirming the CESTAT order, the Supreme Court examined the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between the parties, the definitions under Sections 65(88), 65(89) and 65B(44) of the Finance Act, and the nature of consideration involved.

The bench held that the firm acted independently and not as an intermediary or agent for SICCL.

Since the transactions involved transfer of title in immovable property and did not involve advice, brokerage or technical assistance, they fell outside the scope of service tax.

The Court observed that the Finance Act explicitly excludes pure sale of immovable property from the definition of“service”. It concluded that the activities undertaken“were plain and simple transactions of sale of land”, not taxable services.

On limitation, the bench also rejected the Department's attempt to invoke the extended period on grounds of alleged suppression.

It noted that the transactions were documented and routed through banking channels, and the Revenue failed to demonstrate any deliberate intent to evade tax.

Mere non-payment of tax, without wilful suppression, is insufficient to trigger the extended limitation period, the Court reiterated.

With these findings, the Supreme Court dismissed the Revenue's appeals, holding that the tax demand and penalty levied on Elegant Developers were unsustainable.

