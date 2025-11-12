13Th International Tourism Mart In Sikkim To Draw Participants From 19 Countries

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Tourism will host the 13th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North Eastern Region from 13–16 November 2025 in Gangtok, Sikkim.

The International Tourism Mart seeks to highlight the region's natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and adventure tourism opportunities while advancing sustainable and inclusive tourism growth.

Hosting the event in Sikkim holds particular significance, as the state is widely recognised for its sustainable tourism practices, organic farming initiatives, and environmentally responsible community-led development.

The 2025 edition aligns with the Ministry's Travel for Life initiative, which promotes responsible and eco-friendly travel.

The Mart is expected to see participation from representatives of 19 countries, including Spain, Thailand, France, Russia, Germany, and Vietnam.

It will bring together 39 international tour operators, five international influencers, 50 domestic buyers, 20 domestic influencers and travel media, and 91 domestic sellers.

The four-day event will feature B2B meetings, panel discussions, product presentations, and technical sessions focused on collaboration across tourism sectors.

Key discussion themes include cinematic tourism, homestays, youth entrepreneurship, digital innovation, sustainability, and adventure tourism.

