Xsens Unveils New Motion Capture System For Next-Generation Humanoid Robotics

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Xsens launches next-generation humanoid robotics motion capture system

November 12, 2025 by David Edwards

Xsens, a Movella brand and specialist in inertial motion capture technology, has announced the release of its next-generation Xsens Link system alongside Xsens Humanoid, a purpose-built software suite to support the hyper-scaling of humanoid robot training and control.

Together, the new hardware and software turn high-fidelity human motion into clean, robot-ready kinematics for dataset creation, live teleoperation, and simulation workflows.

Built for breakthroughs in humanoid robotics

Designed for humanoid robot manufacturers, industrial humanoid robotic customers, AI data collection companies, researchers, and developers working at the intersection of automation, biomechanics, and robotics, the new Xsens Link introduces a streamlined, frictionless workflow for motion capture and analysis.

Every aspect of the suit has been re-engineered for speed and usability, from integrated washable cabling and Wi-Fi 6E streaming to its consistent sensor alignment and flexible, breathable fabric.

With hot-swappable batteries, users can capture extended sessions without interruption, making it ideal for both high-volume real-world robotics training as well as research-based studies and analysis.

Dennis Kloppenburg, product manager at Xsens, says:“Xsens has been at the forefront of motion capture innovation for over a decade.

“The original Link set the gold standard for professional inertial mocap, and this new generation builds on that foundation with a complete redesign for modern research and robotics workflows. It's a faster, smarter, and more comfortable suit built for the emerging needs of the industry.”

Motion data for humanoid robotics

Complementing the new suit, Xsens Humanoid is a purpose-built software platform that translates human movement into precise robot kinematics with exceptionally low latency.

Developed for scaled deployment of teleoperation, simulation, and AI model training, it enables humanoid systems to imitate and learn from natural human motion in real time.

Xsens Humanoid has a native integration with ROS 2, Nvidia Isaac Sim, and MuJoCo, with Linux receivers to fit modern robotics tech stacks.

Eric Salzman, CEO of Movella, says:“Building on our heritage as the leader in motion capture technology, this product launch reflects our focus and commitment to serving the Humanoid Robotics ecosystem, providing advanced, accurate, and scalable solutions that support the tremendous growth we expect in this industry over the next decade.

“Combined, the hardware and software form a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges human motion and machine learning to enable faster, more accurate, and more accessible humanoid robot development.”

Xsens Link and Xsens Humanoid are available to order.