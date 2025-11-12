HBK Develops Custom 6-Dof Sensors To Give Robots A 'True Sense Of Touch'

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) HBK launches new robotic touch system with custom 6-DoF sensors

November 12, 2025 by David Edwards

HBK, a long-established specialist in precision measurement, is advancing the frontier of robotic“touch” through its development of custom six-degree-of-freedom (6-DoF) force and torque sensors.

The company's technology is enabling robots to sense and adapt to their environment in real time – a capability increasingly essential for safe, intelligent automation.

Ryan Young, global head of engineering – OEM Sensors at HBK, says the company's goal is to give robots a“true sense of touch” through advanced physical intelligence.

“Robots can no longer rely solely on vision or pre-programmed trajectories,” says Young.“They need to sense and adapt in real time.

“A 6-DoF sensor can simultaneously measure three forces and three torques, giving robots a true sense of touch. This physical intelligence is critical for collaborative robots, adaptive logistics, and even surgical robotics.”

According to Young, HBK's approach builds on decades of measurement expertise.“Precision is in HBK's DNA. We rely on high-sensitivity strain gauges, combined with our proprietary calibration methods.

“The result is sub-millisecond latency, less than 1 percent crosstalk, and durability proven over millions of load cycles.”

HBK's sensors are designed through a co-engineering process with OEMs.“We start by analysing OEM requirements – mechanical geometry, payload, environment and communication protocol,” says Young.“Then we adapt the sensor design – form factor, embedded electronics and software interface.

“Finally, we validate it in real operating conditions. The key is delivering a sensor that fits seamlessly into the robot, without compromising on accuracy, robustness, or size.”

In logistics, where automation is rapidly scaling, HBK's technology helps companies reduce downtime and improve efficiency.

“Our approach is always partnership-driven,” says Young.“We start by understanding the company's automation goals, whether it's reducing damage rates, improving picking speed, or enhancing human–robot collaboration.”

The company sees growing demand across manufacturing, logistics, and medical robotics. Looking ahead, Young expects“sensor fusion” to define the next generation of intelligent machines.

“Vision, AI, and tactile sensing will converge. Robots won't just follow a plan; they'll make decisions based on what they 'see' and what they 'feel'.”

“With HBK, a robot doesn't just move – it understands its physical interactions, becoming safer, smarter, and more adaptable,” Young adds.