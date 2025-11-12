Minnesota Farmers Are On Brink Of Disaster As China Hits Back With US Soybean Boycott - Can South America Really 'Feed All Their Needs' Forever?

MENAFN - News Direct) > On his 2,200-acre farm near Brownton, Minnesota, Ryan Mackenthun - whose great-great-grandfather founded the farm in 1887 - says the weather couldn't be better. Clear October skies and stronger-than-usual yields have made for an ideal soybean harvest.

But while the outlook on his fields is bright, the same can't be said for the broader economy. American soybean farmers like Mackenthun are caught in the crossfire of the U.S.– China trade war.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion' Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP

Must Read

Last year, China purchased more than $12.8 billion worth of U.S. soybeans [1]. But since May, it hasn't bought a single bushel - a retaliatory move in the Trump administration's ongoing trade war.

The Trump administration has floated $10 billion to $15 billion in aid to help struggling farmers, but the announcement remains on hold amid the government shutdown [2]. On Truth Social last week, Trump said he plans to meet with the Chinese president soon, adding that“soybeans will be a major topic of discussion [3].”

“It's really nerve wracking,” Mackenthun told PBS News' Megan Thompson [4].“The looming tariffs over us have made it just difficult to predict anything.”

Betting on a rebound

Across Minnesota's farm belt, soybean growers like Mackenthun are facing tough choices as global demand cools and prices slide. For years, Mackenthun relied on patience to boost his profits, storing his soybeans in bins and waiting for the market to rise. But this season, the outlook felt too uncertain. Instead of holding on, he sold his crop immediately to the local grain elevator, hoping to lock in a reasonable price before things got worse.

“So on that load I had 371 bushels of soybeans [and] got paid $9.13 a bushel. It's a dollar below what I got for most of my beans last year,” he said.

According to Ed Usset, a grain market economist at the University of Minnesota, this is typically the peak season for U.S. soybean exports, with China as the main buyer. Over the past decade, the country has imported roughly a billion bushels of soybeans from the United States each year.

Mackenthun says the ongoing trade disputes feel like déjà vu from 2018, when tariffs sent soybean prices tumbling to about $8 a bushel. With fertilizer and equipment costs continuing to rise, he estimates he's losing close to $90,000 on his soybean crop this season.

Fellow farmer Bob Lindeman is taking the opposite approach. While Mackenthun chose to sell early, Lindeman is holding on to most of his harvest, betting that prices will bounce back once tensions ease and global trade steadies.

“It's for sure a risk. You know, putting them in the market could go down. I'm hoping that we can get some of these tariffs taken care of,” Lindeman told PBS News.

With limited storage on his own property, Lindeman is paying a neighbor to hold his soybeans, another added cost in a year when every dollar counts. If the market doesn't rebound soon, he says he may have to rely on a federal loan for the first time in more than ten years just to keep his operation running.

Trending: I'm almost 50 and have nothing saved for retirement - what now? Don't panic. These 6 easy steps can help you turn things around

A market stuck in limbo

While the two farmers are taking different approaches, experts say neither option comes without risk. Usset says farmers are operating under immense uncertainty.

“Is this trade war going to be resolved in the next month, six months, one year?” he said. Your guess is as good as mine.”

The Trump administration has floated the idea of using tariff revenue to support farmers, but producers say what they really need is stability, not short-term aid. Many want a lasting solution that protects their markets and allows prices to recover naturally. For now, much of China's soybean business has shifted to South America, similar to what happened during the last trade war [5]. That shift has left U.S. farmers in limbo, watching a once-reliable market slip further away.

Still, some hope remains. Producers are looking inward, aiming to sell more soy at home and betting on new demand from biodiesel made with American crops. For now, they're turning their combines toward the cornfields, waiting to see if the winds - and the markets - will change.

“We need profitability, we need certainty,” Mackenthun said.“We need a vision of a future, of where farming will be someday.”



Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich - and 'anyone' can do it

Are you richer than you think? 5 clear signs you're punching way above the average American's wealth

Warren Buffett used 8 simple money rules to turn $9,800 into a stunning $150B - start using them today to get rich (and then stay rich) This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

Investigates Midwest (1 ); Wisconsin Public Radio 2 ); Truth Social (3 ); PBS News (4 ); Reuters (5 )

This article originally appeared on Moneywise under the title: Minnesota farmers face crisis as China boycotts U.S. soybeans - will South America fill the gap?

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.