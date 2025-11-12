Home Prices Under $500K? These 10 Alberta Towns Still Offer It - And One Town Has An Average Home Price Of $270K!

Anyone who's spent time in Alberta knows the province marches to the beat of its own drum.

Thinking about making the move to Wild Rose Country? You're in the right place. From the jaw-dropping Rocky Mountains to the endless boreal forests, and even the pancake-flat prairies (don't knock it till you've caught one of those sunsets), Alberta's got a little something for everyone.

Sure, you've probably heard of the Calgary Stampede, or maybe you've already gotten lost in West Edmonton Mall once or twice. But here's the thing: Alberta is way more than just its two biggest cities.

In this article, we've rounded up 10 of the best small towns to call home.

Whether you're planning a big move or just hunting for a cozy retirement spot, Alberta's small towns deliver on charm, personality and all those community vibes you can't put a price on.



Alex JW Robinson | Shutterstock

You might automatically think that this is just another listicle featuring ten random Alberta towns. Well, there is a method to our madness. We aren't just drawing names of towns out of a hat, we have a strict methodology that we stick to.

Let us explain.

For every Alberta town that we considered for this list, we used the following criteria to determine if it is worthy for our list of best towns to live in Alberta:



Affordability and housing availability: Can you afford to live here?

Community life: How neighbourly will your neighbours be?

Safety: Can you go out at night without any worry?

Access to essentials: How close are you to grocery shopping, etc.?

Education and healthcare: Quality schools and close to hospitals?

Employment: Are there jobs to help you pay your bills?

Entertainment and recreation: You've gotta have some fun, too! Transit and accessibility: Is it easy to get around town?

At the end of the day, the decision on where to live is one you'll have to make that is best for you and your family. As for the best towns to live in Alberta, we've provided our top 10 list below and an explanation of exactly why they're on this list.

So, what are we waiting for? Let's get to it.

10 best towns to live in Alberta



Vincent JIANG | Shutterstock

Whether you're looking for a quaint town vibe, a vibrant growing community, world-famous sites or just a good place to grow, there's an Alberta town waiting for you.

Canmore



Nick Fox | Shutterstock

Population: 17,800

Average home price: $1.2 million



Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, Canmore, Alberta, is picturesque and known for its National Parks

Located just 80 kilometres outside of Calgary, Canmore is incredible for nature lovers with year-round activities like hiking and mountain biking, as well as skiing in the winter

Climb the famous Three Sisters summit or head over to nearby Banff to see the world-famous glaciers

Once you're done exploring, Canmore has a charming downtown area with plenty of great restaurants and shops It's a tight-knit community with full access to a general hospital right in town and several highly-rated schools

The bottom line: Canmore is a bit pricier than other Alberta towns and has a focus on tourism. But the breathtaking scenery and friendly community more than make up for it!

Cochrane



LisaBourgeault | Shutterstock

Population: 37,000

Average home price: $593,900



Cochrane, Alberta, is located about 18 kilometres west of Calgary and is one of the largest towns in the province

As you can see by the average home price, it's a much more affordable area than Canmore and other regions of the Greater Calgary area

This town is known for remaining true to its Western roots as well as having quick and easy access to the Rocky Mountains

Plenty of industry exists in Cochrane, making for a bustling job market for newcomers You can expect all of the regular amenities in Cochrane, such as access to schools and hospitals, as well as a lively downtown area lined with great restaurants

The Bottom Line: Cochrane is one of the fastest-growing towns in Canada for a reason. Small-town charm and affordability make Cochrane an ideal place to settle down.

Strathmore



C_shortt | Shutterstock

Population: 16,200

Average home price: $503,000



Strathmore is a quiet town about 50 kilometres east of Calgary and right along the Trans-Canada Highway

It's a sleepier community, but Strathmore has grown in recent years as housing affordability has pushed people out of larger towns Strathmore is a major agricultural hub as well as a region for oil and gas exploration, which means there are plenty of employment opportunities in some of Alberta's most important industries

The bottom line: Strathmore is a long-standing community, offering a slower pace of life compared to the busier vibes of Canmore or Cochrane.

Sylvan Lake



AdeJ Artventure | Shutterstock

Population: 17,500

Average home price: $480,000



If you like lakeside living, you may want to check out the quaint community of Sylvan Lake, Alberta

This town is located about 25 kilometres outside of Red Deer and on the southeast edge of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake is a growing community with easy access to major amenities in Red Deer, such as Costco and other major grocers

As with every busy lake community, things can get busier around town during the summer, but it's part of the industry in Sylvan Lake Not to worry, though, there are things to do year-round, including ice-fishing, snowmobiling and plenty of winter festivals

The bottom line: Small-town meets lake country in this beautiful Alberta town. If you can put up with busy summers, Sylvan Lake is a wonderful part of Alberta to call home.

Lacombe



PracticalTM | Shutterstock

Population: 13,700

Average home price: $436,200



Lacombe is a throwback, heritage city with a well-preserved downtown core

It is located about 25 kilometres north of Red Deer, between the Rocky Mountains and Alberta's flatlands

This town is best known for its artistic and cultural side, with one of Alberta's best-preserved historic main streets But it's not all artsy in Lacombe. This Alberta town has everything a family needs to survive, including schools, hospitals, and plenty of recreation

The bottom line: A quiet, more historic and cultural side of Alberta, Lacombe is an amazing place to visit or settle down. It's perfect for young families or those looking for a more peaceful community than bigger cities like Red Deer.

High River



Jeff Whyte | Shutterstock

Population: 15,000

Average home price: $419,000



Another town in Alberta that is just outside of Calgary (about 70 kilometres), High River is known for its rich cultural community and access to parks.

Housing is affordable in High River, which automatically makes it appealing in Western Canada. It was also recognized as one of the safest towns in Alberta.

The bottom line: A low crime rate, plenty of highly-rated schools and charming neighbourhoods are the perfect recipe to call High River your new home.

Drumheller



mbegna | Shutterstock

Population: 8,400

Average home price: $270,000



Located about a two-hour drive outside of Calgary, Drumheller is known as the Dinosaur Capital of the World for its abundance of fossils

But there's a lot more to Drumheller than just dinosaur bones. It's a charming town with a close-knit community and plenty of options for shopping, education and healthcare

Drumheller also has a unique landscape known as the Badlands People who are expecting the scenic Rocky Mountains should probably look at a place like Canmore instead

The bottom line: When it comes to great places to live in Alberta, it doesn't get much more affordable than this, with average houses costing less than $300,000. Drumheller is smaller than the other towns on this list, so a limited employment market is the only red flag.

Slave Lake



Bob Hilscher | Shutterstock

Population: 7,100

Average home price: $443,000



Slave Lake is another affordable area in Alberta, found on the southeastern shore of Lesser Slave Lake

It is the perfect town for those who enjoy the beach life. Slave Lake is home to Devonshire Beach, one of the largest beaches in the province

There is also a hospital in Slave Lake, as well as public and private schools and plenty of shopping districts including the town's very own Wal Mart Slave Lake is an excellent fishing hub and is home to a variety of winter sports and activities when things get cold

The bottom line: Affordable homes with plenty of lake and beach life to be had. Slave Lake is about 2.5 hours from Edmonton, but offers enough amenities to have a big city feel in a small town package.

Morinville



Shawn | Shutterstock

Population: 10,750

Average home price: $445,000



Morinville is a town that is located just 40 minutes outside of Edmonton and about 20 minutes outside of St. Albert, a place that is frequently named one of Canada's best towns.

This Alberta town has French-Canadian roots and is one of the more bilingual places to live in the province.

Morinville has a great, tight-knit community that hosts plenty of events such as the Festival Days in June Locals in Morinville can enjoy proximity to the big cities while also having a small-town vibe

The bottom line: Morinville is fast becoming a popular place to settle down for people who like being close to Edmonton and St. Albert, but still want to live in a smaller town. The French influence and close-knit community events show why Morinville is a town on the rise in Central Alberta.

Lloydminster



Alex JW Robinson | Shutterstock

Population: 27,000

Average home price: $425,800



The last town on our list is unique in so many ways. Lloydminster, Alberta, is a town that straddles the provincial border, sitting partly in Alberta and partly in Saskatchewan

Lloydminster is a fast-growing town with a young, vibrant population that's taking advantage of the affordable real estate and scenic flatlands

As with many towns in Alberta, energy and agriculture are the main sources of industry

The Lloydminster hospital sits on the Saskatchewan side of town, but it's not too far in the event of an emergency It's about a two and a half hour drive to Edmonton and just under a three-hour drive to Saskatoon

The bottom line: Another Alberta town that is growing fast with affordable housing and plenty of jobs. Plus, it's pretty cool to be sharing a town with the residents of another province.

Best towns in Alberta: FAQs



Alex JW Robinson | Shutterstock

What is the nicest place to live in Alberta?

It is difficult to choose just one place to call the nicest in Alberta. When you go by affordability, low crime rate and a growing community, High River, Alberta, has to be at the top of the list.

Where is the best place to retire in Alberta?

There are plenty of great towns to retire in Alberta. One of the best towns on our list is Canmore, Alberta. Houses are a bit pricier, but the scenery is beautiful, and you get the perfect balance of nature and a close-knit community.



