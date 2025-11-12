Investornewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) To Present At Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Cybin Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN), a Phase 3 clinical-stage neuropsychiatry company developing proprietary drug discovery platforms and delivery systems to transform mental healthcare, today announced that George Tziras, chief business officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, to be held Nov. 17–20, 2025, in London, United Kingdom.

About Cybin

Cybin(R) is a late-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

With promising class leading data, Cybin is working to change the mental health treatment landscape through the introduction of novel drugs that provide effective and durable results for patients. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocin analog, in Phase 3 studies for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated N, N-dimethyltryptamine molecule in a Phase 2 study for generalized anxiety disorder. The Company also has a research pipeline of investigational, 5-HT-receptor focused compounds.

Founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

