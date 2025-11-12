Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE American: STRW) Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results, Holds Quarterly Earnings Call



Strawberry Fields REIT announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30th 2025, and also held a conference call to discuss the results.

Highlights from the Q3 2025 results include several new acquisitions, lease renewals, and increases to FFO, AFFO, rental income, and net income compared to Q3 2024. In the earnings call, members of the STRW leadership team spoke about the Q3 2025 results and answered questions from analysts and others on the call.

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE American: STRW) (the“Company”), a self-administered Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) that specializes in healthcare-related properties, recently announced financial results for Q3 2025, which ended on September 30th 2025 ( ).

Financial highlights included major acquisitions:



Acquiring nine skilled nursing facilities in Missouri for $59 million. These facilities contain 686 beds, and eight of the facilities were leased to the Tide Group, while the remaining facility was leased to an affiliate of Reliant Care Group, LLC. The acquisition boosted Tide Group's annual rents by $5.5 million and Reliant Care Group's annual rents by $0.6 million, and both are subject to 3% annual rent increases.

Acquiring a skilled nursing facility with 80 licensed beds in Oklahoma for $4.25 million. The initial annual base rents are $0.4 million, and the facility is subject to 3% annual rent increases. Acquiring a healthcare facility with 108 skilled nursing beds and 16 assisted living beds in Missouri for $5.3 million. The facility was added to the tenant's existing master lease, and annual base rents are $0.5 million, and are also subject to 3% annual rent increases.

Strawberry Fields funded each of these acquisitions with working capital. In addition to these...

