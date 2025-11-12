Investornewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Reports Major Clinical And Corporate Milestones As Phase 3 Alzheimer's Trial Advances Toward Completion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS), a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, reported significant third quarter 2025 progress, led by full activation of all 84 sites in its pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer's study (NCT06709014) and steady enrollment across the U.S. The company also announced promising biomarker data from its Phase 2/3 Alzheimer's trial showing strong reductions in inflammation and neurodegeneration, underscoring buntanetap's disease-modifying potential. Recent achievements include transferring all patents to the new crystal form of buntanetap with IP protection through 2046, publishing supportive pharmacokinetic data, and appointing veteran finance executive Mark Guerin as CFO.“Every element is now aligned as we move toward our data readouts-the final step before an NDA submission,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., president and CEO.

To view the full press release, visit

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN