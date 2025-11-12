Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Completes Montauban Mill Building Construction Transitions To Equipment Sourcing, Delivery, And Installation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include paid advertising.



ESGold Corp., an exploration-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just announced the completion of its main mill building at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec

This milestone brings the company closer to achieving its near-term cash flow strategy of initiating production, as a stepping stone toward further gold/silver exploration

Going forward, ESGold is now focused on sourcing, delivery, and installation of equipment in readiness for commissioning The company is also in the final stages of comprehensive 3D geological modeling for the Montauban district, which should inform drill targets and identify mineralized structures

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), an exploration-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just announced the completion of its main mill building at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec. This is a significant milestone for the company, bringing it closer to achieving its near-term cash flow strategy of initiating production at this facility as a stepping stone towards funding longer-term gold/silver exploration across the district-scale land package it currently owns.

“Completing the mill building is a defining achievement for ESGold,” noted Gordon Robb, ESGold's CEO.“This milestone transitions us from construction to commissioning and represents tangible progress...

