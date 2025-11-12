Investment Minister Opens 9Th Destination Africa With 300 Buyers, 90 Egyptian Firms

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib inaugurated the ninth edition of the Destination Africa exhibition - the leading platform for the textile, ready-made garments, and home furnishings industries across the African continent.

This year's edition features the participation of around 90 Egyptian companies from various sectors, including apparel, textiles, and home furnishings, alongside several African firms and 300 international buyers representing major global brands and supply chain leaders in the textile and fashion industries.

El-Khatib emphasised that the textile and ready-made garments sector is one of the strategic pillars of the Egyptian economy, playing a key role in boosting exports, creating jobs, and promoting balanced regional development. He noted that Destination Africa has become a leading export platform connecting Egyptian and African manufacturers and exporters with international buyers, reinforcing Egypt's position as a regional hub for manufacturing and trade in Africa.

The minister added that through this exhibition, the state aims to strengthen value chains within the textile industry and advance the transition towards integrated and sustainable manufacturing. He stressed that Destination Africa serves as a strategic export gateway, opening new horizons for Egyptian products in promising markets across Africa, Europe, and North America.

The exhibition is organised by the Egyptian Exporters Association (Expolink) in cooperation with the Export Councils for Ready-Made Garments, Textiles, and Home Furnishings, with support from international and regional organisations focused on export development.

For his part, Mohamed Kassem, Chairperson of the Egyptian Exporters Association, stated that the ninth edition of Destination Africa comes at a crucial time as Egyptian industry expands strongly into regional and global markets.

He pointed out that the record participation of international buyers this year reflects growing confidence in the quality and competitiveness of Egyptian products and their ability to meet the needs of global supply chains.

Kassem added that the Association, in collaboration with the export councils, continues to strengthen connections between manufacturers and international buyers and to build sustainable export partnerships that support the national goal of raising Egypt's annual exports to $100bn.