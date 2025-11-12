Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar And UK Explore Investment Opportunities At London Roundtable


2025-11-12 02:01:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari participated in a roundtable discussion between Qatar and the United Kingdom in London, attended by leading executives from the financial and professional services sectors.
The roundtable took place during the Minister's official visit to the UK. It focused on strengthening economic relations and exploring investment opportunities between the two countries.
Discussions highlighted ways to mobilise Qatari capital to support growth initiatives in the UK, as well as opportunities for British investment in projects aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, promoting sustainable development and economic growth.
Participants also emphasised the importance of long-term institutional partnerships designed to mitigate risks and maximise returns, enhancing economic integration between Qatar and the UK while supporting innovative projects in the financial and services sectors roundtable discussion economic relations investment opportunities

MENAFN12112025000067011011ID1110334324



Gulf Times

