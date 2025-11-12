403
Radisson Blu GM Gets Top Hospitality Award
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha, general manager, Emre Kocamustafaogullari, has been awarded the 'General Manager of the Year', City Hotel category during the Ambassadors of Excellence at Hospitality Qatar 2025.
The award, presented by Qatar National Tourism Council and IFP Qatar, celebrates hospitality leaders who have made a transformative and lasting impact on Qatar's tourism and hotel industry, a statement said.
With more than 25 years of international hospitality experience, Emre has elevated Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha into a benchmark of service excellence, operational innovation, and sustainable leadership. His strategic vision and people-first philosophy have not only enhanced guest satisfaction but also cultivated a thriving workplace culture.
Under his leadership, the hotel has undergone major enhancements, including the renovation and relaunch of Chingari, the award-winning Indian restaurant, and Qube, Doha's largest nightlife venue. Wellness offerings have expanded with upgrades to the health club, steam rooms, and private wellness facilities, delivering a holistic guest experience.
Emre's commitment to team development is reflected in targeted training programmes, cross-departmental growth opportunities, and structured engagement initiatives that foster empowerment and recognition. His leadership ensures every team member feels valued and aligned with the hotel's service philosophy.
Sustainability remains a cornerstone of Emre's approach. From water and energy conservation to waste management and green housekeeping, the hotel operates with environmental consciousness at every level. Initiatives like the Chef's Garden and community outreach programmes further reinforce its commitment to responsible hospitality.
Emre's influence has been recognised regionally, earning him a place on Hotelier Middle East's GM Power List for two consecutive years, an honour reserved for the most visionary and impactful leaders in the industry Blu Hotel Emre Kocamustafaogullari IFP Qatar
