403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha Unveils Phantom Centenary Private Collection
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha recently celebrated the Phantom's 100th anniversary at the first reveal in the Middle East of the Phantom Centenary Private Collection.
Limited to just 25 examples worldwide, it represents the most complex and technologically ambitious project ever undertaken by the marque's Bespoke Collective, a moving tribute to Phantom's enduring legacy of excellence and artistry.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Chris Brownridge unveiled the Phantom Centenary Private Collection at the National Museum of Qatar, honouring 100 years of the marque's pinnacle product. Symbolising a century of stories, Phantom Centenary introduces new techniques and is the result of over 40,000 hours of meticulous craftsmanship.
Fitted with rear seats in high-resolution printed fabric developed with a fashion atelier and completed with 160,000 stitches, the Bespoke masterpiece reflects artistry in every detail. The most intricate woodwork ever crafted by Rolls-Royce debuts groundbreaking firsts: 3D marquetry, 3D ink layering, and 24-carat gold leafing. A unique Spirit of Ecstasy is created in homage to the first Phantom, cast in solid 18-carat gold, then plated in 24-carat gold, hallmarked and enamelled specially for the Phantom Centenary Private Collection. It is a symbol of the marque's relentless pursuit of excellence and represents the ultimate canvas for Bespoke capabilities.
For a century, Phantom has stood as the definitive expression of Rolls-Royce - an exquisite showcase of craftsmanship, individuality and timeless luxury. Through each generation, advances in design, engineering, materials and technology have secured its status as the world's most revered luxury motor car and the ultimate canvas for the marque's most imaginative Bespoke creations.
Omar Hussain Alfardan, managing director of Alfardan Corporation, said:“Phantom is far more than a motor car; it is a timeless symbol of excellence. For over a century, it has stood as a true cultural icon: a reflection of achievement, artistry, and enduring influence. From its inception, Phantom has embodied the ultimate expression of success and personal vision, brought to life through the mastery of Bespoke craftsmanship.
“This centenary celebration pays tribute to Phantom's legacy of peerless distinction, and to the discerning clients of Qatar whose passion for innovation, individuality, and progress continues to define the spirit of modern luxury. We are proud to honour this remarkable milestone and to celebrate Phantom's continuing presence in the ever-evolving story of elegance across our region.”
James Crichton, regional director, Middle East & Africa, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, added:“Phantom has defined the very essence of Rolls-Royce - an enduring benchmark of luxury, craftsmanship and engineering mastery. Across eight generations, it has reflected the values and aspirations of our clients while remaining true to its unmistakable character.
“In many ways, the story of Phantom is the story of Rolls-Royce itself - a journey guided by artistry, innovation and an unwavering pursuit of perfection. We are proud to be celebrating Phantom's legacy here in Doha - a city that continues to inspire the marque's vision of progress and prestige.”
Various generations of Phantom were placed centre stage - from the original Phantom I to the contemporary Phantom VIII - each representing a defining moment in the marque's century-long pursuit of perfection.
Among the more recent motoring masterpieces was Phantom Scintilla, a radiant expression of Bespoke artistry inspired by light itself. The heritage selection included the distinguished Phantom I Continental, epitomising the grace and refinement of the 1920s; Phantom II, admired for its dynamic touring character; and Phantom III, the first Rolls-Royce to feature a V12 engine, setting the template for future generations.
The stately Phantom V and Phantom VI reflected the marque's long-standing association with royalty and world leaders, while Phantom VII marked the dawn of a new era at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, redefining modern luxury for a new generation.
Completing the display were the exquisite Phantom Zenith Drophead Coupé and Phantom Zenith Edition, highly exclusive creations celebrating the close of Phantom VII production, alongside Phantom VIII, the purest modern expression of effortless luxury, built upon the marque's Architecture of Luxury.
Completing this remarkable display of Phantom motor cars was a celebration not only of engineering excellence but of enduring artistic inspiration, as guests experienced a curated display of eight original artworks created by the marque's designers.
Displayed along the event's History Wall, each piece echoed a tradition first established in 1910, when artist Charles Sykes produced paintings for early Rolls-Royce catalogues. Together, they paid tribute to Phantom's eight generations, reinterpreting their spirit through a contemporary creative lens and celebrating the model's evolving role in culture.
The celebration not only honoured the heritage of the world's most revered luxury motor car but also reflected the enduring passion of Rolls-Royce clients in Qatar for the marque's innovation and craftsmanship. As Phantom enters its second century, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha remains a true home of Bespoke luxury in the region – where heritage and modernity continue to move in perfect harmony royce motor cars Phantoms 100th anniversary legacy artistry
Limited to just 25 examples worldwide, it represents the most complex and technologically ambitious project ever undertaken by the marque's Bespoke Collective, a moving tribute to Phantom's enduring legacy of excellence and artistry.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Chris Brownridge unveiled the Phantom Centenary Private Collection at the National Museum of Qatar, honouring 100 years of the marque's pinnacle product. Symbolising a century of stories, Phantom Centenary introduces new techniques and is the result of over 40,000 hours of meticulous craftsmanship.
Fitted with rear seats in high-resolution printed fabric developed with a fashion atelier and completed with 160,000 stitches, the Bespoke masterpiece reflects artistry in every detail. The most intricate woodwork ever crafted by Rolls-Royce debuts groundbreaking firsts: 3D marquetry, 3D ink layering, and 24-carat gold leafing. A unique Spirit of Ecstasy is created in homage to the first Phantom, cast in solid 18-carat gold, then plated in 24-carat gold, hallmarked and enamelled specially for the Phantom Centenary Private Collection. It is a symbol of the marque's relentless pursuit of excellence and represents the ultimate canvas for Bespoke capabilities.
For a century, Phantom has stood as the definitive expression of Rolls-Royce - an exquisite showcase of craftsmanship, individuality and timeless luxury. Through each generation, advances in design, engineering, materials and technology have secured its status as the world's most revered luxury motor car and the ultimate canvas for the marque's most imaginative Bespoke creations.
Omar Hussain Alfardan, managing director of Alfardan Corporation, said:“Phantom is far more than a motor car; it is a timeless symbol of excellence. For over a century, it has stood as a true cultural icon: a reflection of achievement, artistry, and enduring influence. From its inception, Phantom has embodied the ultimate expression of success and personal vision, brought to life through the mastery of Bespoke craftsmanship.
“This centenary celebration pays tribute to Phantom's legacy of peerless distinction, and to the discerning clients of Qatar whose passion for innovation, individuality, and progress continues to define the spirit of modern luxury. We are proud to honour this remarkable milestone and to celebrate Phantom's continuing presence in the ever-evolving story of elegance across our region.”
James Crichton, regional director, Middle East & Africa, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, added:“Phantom has defined the very essence of Rolls-Royce - an enduring benchmark of luxury, craftsmanship and engineering mastery. Across eight generations, it has reflected the values and aspirations of our clients while remaining true to its unmistakable character.
“In many ways, the story of Phantom is the story of Rolls-Royce itself - a journey guided by artistry, innovation and an unwavering pursuit of perfection. We are proud to be celebrating Phantom's legacy here in Doha - a city that continues to inspire the marque's vision of progress and prestige.”
Various generations of Phantom were placed centre stage - from the original Phantom I to the contemporary Phantom VIII - each representing a defining moment in the marque's century-long pursuit of perfection.
Among the more recent motoring masterpieces was Phantom Scintilla, a radiant expression of Bespoke artistry inspired by light itself. The heritage selection included the distinguished Phantom I Continental, epitomising the grace and refinement of the 1920s; Phantom II, admired for its dynamic touring character; and Phantom III, the first Rolls-Royce to feature a V12 engine, setting the template for future generations.
The stately Phantom V and Phantom VI reflected the marque's long-standing association with royalty and world leaders, while Phantom VII marked the dawn of a new era at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, redefining modern luxury for a new generation.
Completing the display were the exquisite Phantom Zenith Drophead Coupé and Phantom Zenith Edition, highly exclusive creations celebrating the close of Phantom VII production, alongside Phantom VIII, the purest modern expression of effortless luxury, built upon the marque's Architecture of Luxury.
Completing this remarkable display of Phantom motor cars was a celebration not only of engineering excellence but of enduring artistic inspiration, as guests experienced a curated display of eight original artworks created by the marque's designers.
Displayed along the event's History Wall, each piece echoed a tradition first established in 1910, when artist Charles Sykes produced paintings for early Rolls-Royce catalogues. Together, they paid tribute to Phantom's eight generations, reinterpreting their spirit through a contemporary creative lens and celebrating the model's evolving role in culture.
The celebration not only honoured the heritage of the world's most revered luxury motor car but also reflected the enduring passion of Rolls-Royce clients in Qatar for the marque's innovation and craftsmanship. As Phantom enters its second century, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha remains a true home of Bespoke luxury in the region – where heritage and modernity continue to move in perfect harmony royce motor cars Phantoms 100th anniversary legacy artistry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment