403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 69,185
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 69,185 martyrs in addition to 170,698 wounded.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported Wednesday that hospitals in the Strip received the bodies of three martyrs and four others who were wounded by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours.
The ministry noted that since the ceasefire came into effect on October 11, a total of 245 people have been martyred and 627 injured, while 532 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of destroyed buildings in various areas of the Strip.
It should be noted that despite a month having passed since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the Israeli occupation army continues its raids and targeting of various areas in the strip, causing the deaths of more martyrs and the injury of hundreds of unarmed civilians.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported Wednesday that hospitals in the Strip received the bodies of three martyrs and four others who were wounded by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours.
The ministry noted that since the ceasefire came into effect on October 11, a total of 245 people have been martyred and 627 injured, while 532 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of destroyed buildings in various areas of the Strip.
It should be noted that despite a month having passed since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the Israeli occupation army continues its raids and targeting of various areas in the strip, causing the deaths of more martyrs and the injury of hundreds of unarmed civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment