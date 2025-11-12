Qatar Museums And Qatar Post Launch 50Th Anniversary Stamps For National Museum Of Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums and Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) unveiled a special commemorative stamp collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ).The distinguished collection was revealed during a ceremony held at the NMoQ. Bringing together the enduring legacy of Qatar Post and the iconic heritage of NmoQ, the stamps serve as a timeless tribute to Qatar's journey celebrating the museum's role as a cultural landmark and guardian of the nation's collective blade-->

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, "this commemorative stamp collection celebrates our identity, heritage, and aspirations.It sheds light on the museum's enduring role over five decades as a bridge connecting Qatar's proud past with its ambitious future. Our collaboration with Qatar Post captures this historic moment and ensures that the inspiring story of Qatar carries its legacy across borders, delivering our cultural legacy to every corner of the world."In turn, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Post Hassan Jassim Al Sayed also emphasised the significance of the launch, noting, "the issuance of this commemorative stamp collection, in collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar, represents a significant step forward in our efforts to document prominent national milestones and immortalize the cultural heritage of the State of Qatar.""This release is a national message carrying deep symbolic significance, embodying a historic moment and highlighting our shared pride in our cultural institutions. We, at Qatar Post, believe in the importance of building strategic partnerships with national and cultural institutions. We constantly strive to contribute to the cultural and developmental movement, and for our initiatives to be part of their success story," he added.The National Museum of Qatar Commemorative Stamp Collection is now available to the public across all Qatar Post branches.Meticulously produced by the renowned Decliq Printing, France, the exclusive collection includes seven artistic postage stamps, a commemorative card, and four postcards.Qatar Museums and Qatar Post invite stamp collectors and NMoQ visitors to obtain this special collection celebrating 50 years of NMoQ.This year marks the 20th anniversary of Qatar Museums, a milestone celebrated through Evolution Nation - an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar. Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.