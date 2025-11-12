403
Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.
At the outset of the meeting, His Excellency commended the outcomes of the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2) held in Doha during the period of Nov. 4-6, under the chairmanship of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The Cabinet affirmed that the summit, with its broad and high-level participation, rich discussions, diverse activities, practical solutions and proposals, and the visions, ideas, pledges and commitments included in the Doha Political Declaration - culminated during the summit, has marked a milestone in the course of social development across the globe, and has laid strong and solid foundations for global, comprehensive and sustainable social development.
The Cabinet expressed its gratitude to all the relevant ministries and state agencies, whose outstanding efforts had the greatest impact on the successful organization of the conference and its achievements.
After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda, as it approved a draft law issuing a unified system (law) for international land transport between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
The Cabinet decided to approve a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in the State of Qatar and the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) in the Arab Republic of Egypt for the year 2025, a draft MoU on cooperation between Qatar Central Bank (QCB) in the State of Qatar and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and a draft letter of intent for cooperation in the health field between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Finland.
The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing two reports and taking the appropriate measures in their regard. The documents included a report on the outcomes of the visit of HE Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria in September 2025, and a report on the outcomes of participation in the 11th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Social Affairs and Development of the GCC countries (Kuwait - September 2025).
