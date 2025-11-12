Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Calls For Istisqa Prayer Tomorrow


2025-11-12 02:01:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has called for the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer to be performed across the country on Thursday morning, 22 Jumada Al-Ula 1447 AH, corresponding to 13 November, 2025.
His Highness the Amir will perform the Istisqa prayer with crowds of worshipers at the Lusail prayer ground prayer worshipers Lusail prayer ground

Gulf Times

