Amir Calls For Istisqa Prayer Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has called for the Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer to be performed across the country on Thursday morning, 22 Jumada Al-Ula 1447 AH, corresponding to 13 November, 2025.
