Meet The Team: Hannah Greenway



Office: London

Practice Area: Sustainability

Area(s) of Expertise: Carbon and ESG About Me in 140 Characters: I am a sustainability consultant helping organisations measure, report & improve performance. I'm passionate about impact and progress.

Favourite thing about being a sustainability consultant:

The variety of projects is great. We can work for clients in completely different industries, of different sizes and who have a variety of drivers for wanting to improve their sustainability credentials. Taking your knowledge and confidently applying it in new situations feels very rewarding.

What is a key ingredient for success as a sustainability consultant?

Adaptability! Although we work for a variety of clients, we also have to contend with ever-evolving regulations, best practices and scientific knowledge. Research is an important skill to stay up to date.

What are some of your favourite tools/resources for professional development in this practice area?

I think learning on the job for a variety of companies is the best way you'll become a confident sustainability consultant: it helps you apply your knowledge to different contexts, which you'll never learn on a course. Absorb all the knowledge you can from your colleagues too! ESG-specific news websites can also be useful for keeping track of regulatory changes at a high level, whilst traditional media often have informative climate or sustainability sections that cover science news or interesting exposés on greenwashing!

Just for Fun...

What was your first job?

I worked as banqueting staff for functions, mainly weddings, at a hotel in Sussex when I was 16. It showed me all the behind the scenes stress that comes with getting married!

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Absolutely anything that would've worked with animals, although I think my cats' terrible behaviour at the vets over the years has put me off!

What is on the top of your bucket list?

I'd love to see more of the world. I studied geography for my undergraduate degree and I'd love to visit all the volcanoes, mountains and rivers we used as case studies - I think a trip to Iceland is overdue...

Bonus – any advice for people looking to go into sustainability consulting?

Start with understanding what drives you. There are so many branches of sustainability - climate adaptation, built environment, circular economy, social value, ESG regulations, carbon reporting, etc - that you need to identify your working style and what you're passionate about. Are you more of a numbers person? Maybe carbon reporting would suit you, if not, maybe you'd enjoy working with regulations. If you'd like to see a tangible impact you've made or you like to get out of the office, then perhaps you'd enjoy the site visits involved in built environment roles.

