Grizzly Bear Featured In Endangered Species Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW YORK, November 12, 2025 /3BL/ - The Grizzly Bear is the eighth animal featured in Endangered Species Content Series produced by LG Electronics USA in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). This awareness campaign, launched in 2024, celebrates the wonder of wildlife, underlines the importance of biodiversity and champions a better future for the planet, all which are at the heart of LG's“Life's Good” brand promise.

"Grizzly bears are the guardians of the wild, the living pulse of a healthy ecosystem. As a keystone species, they do not just inhabit the landscape-they create it, balancing wildlife populations and scattering the seeds that become future forests,” said Collin O'Mara, President, and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.“It is essential for all of us, especially our students, to connect with the wonder of wildlife. We must understand a profound truth: their survival is not separate from ours. Their well-being is our well-being, because when we save wildlife, we save ourselves."

To inspire a greater connection to the natural world, NWF is inviting students and educators to make a pledge to learn about vulnerable, threatened and endangered species such as grizzly bears. The National Wildlife Federation's Eco-Schools U.S. program engages students, teachers, and parents in over 6,000 schools in all 50 states – encouraging students to form an action team, design solution-based action projects and measure impact.

Endangered species pledges received through Jan. 15, 2026 will be eligible for prize drawing (subject to the terms and conditions). The student grand prize is the LG 4K Ultra HS short-throw projector (model PU615U) and the educator grand prize is the LG 32-inch smart“Swing Monitor” (model 32U889SA).

The ongoing collaboration with NWF marks another step in LG's commitment to create a "Better Life for All” and elevates awareness and support for youth lead initiatives, according to LG Electronics USA's Director of Corporate Marketing Jeannie Lee.“Carrying forward the Life's Good philosophy, we value our partnership with the National Wildlife Federation, which has a long history of conserving our wildlife and wild places,” she said.

Grizzly bears are featured on LG's 3D anamorphic billboard in Times Square starting in November. To learn more about these threatened species and how to help safeguard them, read NWF's blog spotlighting the grizzly bear's unique behavioral insights and the species' ecological role. Students and nature enthusiasts can also test their knowledge through an interactive quiz designed to foster a deeper understanding of the species.

Visit to learn more about LG's commitment to conservationism and environmental stewardship.

