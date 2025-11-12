2026 Subaru Winterfest Headliner Shakey Graves Joins Americana, Bluegrass, And Rock Music Acts At Top Mountain Resorts

Headlining artists this year will include an impressive mix of musical acts playing Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk, and rock and roll. With Shakey Graves, The 502s, The Last Revel, Susto Stringband, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Artikal Sound System, and more set to perform free concerts along with incredible supporting acts, the mountain vibes will be hard to beat.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.:“This year's WinterFest lineup is sure to offer exciting experiences at some of the best mountain locations in North America. Whether you're already part of the Subaru family or just want to enjoy the hospitality and see what it's all about, WinterFest is a perfect opportunity to see the Subaru Love Promise® come to life.”

Continuing its commitment to being More Than a Car Company®, WinterFest attendees who complete a lead form will be able to choose a non-profit charity partner, including Operation Warm®, SheJumps, and Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, for Subaru to make a $5 donation on their behalf, up to $10,000 per charity over the course of the tour. In addition, Subaru and POWDR have a joint community investment fund aligned with the values of the Subaru Love Promise and POWDR's Play Forever commitment to support important community and environmental initiatives.

Meghan Matschke, Vice President of Partnerships at POWDR:“When Subaru joins us for WinterFest, we know guests are in for something special. From incredible music to hands-on brand activations and real community impact, this experience stands apart. We welcome everyone to connect, celebrate, and share with us in our favorite places.”

This year's tour will include the automaker's adventure-ready 2026 Outback Wilderness, the 2025 Forester Hybrid, and the 2026 Solterra. Subaru brand specialists will accompany a newly updated tiny home trailer that provides information on EV, Hybrid, and Wilderness category offerings, and will be available to highlight features such as Harmon Kardon sound systems and more.

Guests will have access to a variety of WinterFest activities. Returning this year, the Americana-inspired Harman Kardon Warming Hut will provide WinterFest attendees with an opportunity to demo the audio equipment maker's latest portable Bluetooth products in a cozy and warm environment. Attendees can also check out the newest gear from acclaimed brands such as Thule, 100%, Nordica, Never Summer, Mammut, Luno, and Springbar, in addition to Wilderdog for their furry companions. Leave No Trace will also have experts available to inform people of ways to conserve the outdoors. Attendees can get an energy boost in the morning at the Wilderness Cafe with complimentary coffee from Alpine Start, craft hot cocoa served in a YETI mug, and certified organic energy bars from JAMBAR. There will also be Solo Stove's smokeless fire pits at every stop for guests to warm up and roast marshmallows for s'mores in the afternoon, along with daily prize giveaways from the Subaru WinterFest partners.

As a special treat for some lucky Subaru owners, some Subaru Winterfest events will feature exclusive 'on-mountain' experiences, intimate music sessions, VIP parking privileges, and exclusive gifts (subject to availability).

The full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2026 can be found below: