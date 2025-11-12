Death Toll From Malaysia-Thailand Migrant Boat Incident Climbs To 25

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kuala Lumpur: The death toll has risen to 25 after a boat carrying undocumented migrants sank in waters near the Malaysia-Thailand maritime border last week, local media quoted the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) as saying on Wednesday.

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said on Wednesday that authorities are investigating possible links between the sinking of the boat and human trafficking or organized criminal activity, with appropriate action to follow once rescue operations are completed.

Saifuddin told reporters after a briefing on the latest search and rescue operations for the capsized boat that the incident highlighted humanitarian challenges in the region that continue to drive people to extreme risks.

Malaysian authorities said on Sunday that around 300 undocumented migrants boarded a large vessel and departed from Myanmar, with the group being transferred into smaller boats as it reached Thai-Malaysian waters. One of these boats was reported to have capsized.