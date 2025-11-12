Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Typhoon Fung-Wong Makes Landfall In Taiwan

2025-11-12 02:00:54
Taipei: The center of Typhoon Fung-wong hit Pingtung, Taiwan, at around 740 p.m. Wednesday, according to the island's meteorological authorities.

After making landfall, Fung-wong -- the 26th named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season -- weakened into a tropical depression. Meteorological authorities have issued a strong wind warning for parts of Penghu County.

Affected by the typhoon, heavy rain is likely to occur in Keelung, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung and the mountainous areas of Taipei, according to the meteorological authorities.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the typhoon has resulted in agricultural losses of 11.22 million New Taiwan dollars (about 360,000 U.S. dollars), according to Taiwan's agricultural authorities.

The Peninsula

