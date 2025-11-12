Lebanon Captain Determined To Lead His Team To Glory During FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: For Mohamad Haidar, Lebanon captain and national team player, the FIFA Arab Cup carries significant importance for his nation. Now, with the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 set to take place this December, he stands a chance to lead his country further into the tournament than they've ever been before.

"The first Arab Cup we played in Qatar was a wonderful experience," Haidar reflects. "We got to play on some of the world's most modern football facilities. From the moment we arrived to stepping into the stadiums for matches, it was an experience that resonated with fans globally."

During the 2021 edition held in Doha, Haidar captained the side through their group stage campaign, which included a 1-0 victory over Sudan. However, the team did not advance past the group stage.

For Haidar, the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 represents another shot at glory: "When the Lebanese national anthem plays, you feel emotions that transport you to your country," said Haidar. "You sense how deeply you want to defend your flag', and that drives you to achieve victories that bring joy to your people and elevate your nation's name on the global stage."

Lebanon have been drawn into Group D alongside reigning champions Algeria, Iraq, and the winner of Bahrain v Djibouti. First, Lebanon will face Sudan in a crucial qualifier on 26 November at Thani bin Jassim Stadium.

"As a player, I give everything on the pitch. I always give my all to make our fans happy and deliver achievements that make our fans proud in front of the whole world," he explains.

On the prospect of the best teams in the Arab world, Haidar said: "The Arab Cup brings together the strongest teams in Arab football but we're hungry, we're united, and we're determined to go further than we ever have. Every match is an opportunity to show what Lebanon can do."

Looking ahead, Haidar emphasised the significance of the FIFA Arab Cup as a platform to showcase rising Arab talent on the global stage: "Every player dreams of moments like this. We've prepared hard, we believe in what we can achieve, and we're ready to fight for Lebanon on the biggest stage. When we take the field, the entire nation will be with us."

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will take place from 1-18 December with 23 teams competing to lift the coveted trophy. For the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 tickets and official match schedule, visit here.